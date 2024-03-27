IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,829 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 368,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,885. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.68.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

