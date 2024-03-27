IFG Advisory LLC Invests $3.18 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,718. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average of $143.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

