IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.10. 3,042,389 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

