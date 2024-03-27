IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $234.57. 40,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $235.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

