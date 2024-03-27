IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 19,199 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Albemarle Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $5.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,626. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.24. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Albemarle Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.99%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
