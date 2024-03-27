IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 3.98% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 1,123.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,323,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

