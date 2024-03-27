IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 270,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 116,058 shares.The stock last traded at $30.78 and had previously closed at $30.75.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $646.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,899,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,351,000 after acquiring an additional 446,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,000,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,054,000 after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 374.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 947,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after acquiring an additional 747,614 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 892,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 329,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 727,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

