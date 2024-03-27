Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading 7.3% Higher

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.47. 815,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,001,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Infinera by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Infinera by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

