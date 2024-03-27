InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,989 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,276 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of InMode worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the third quarter worth $1,954,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in InMode by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in InMode by 58.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,448,000 after buying an additional 584,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 45.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 51,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at $1,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. 161,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,096. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

