Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 140,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 55.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:NAPR opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.