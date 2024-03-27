Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,862.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 326,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,754 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $3,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $2,877,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 54.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,396 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

