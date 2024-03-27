Insider Buying: Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Major Shareholder Acquires 17,000 Shares of Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $265,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 763,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,910,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Digital Ltd Quint also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Digital Ltd Quint acquired 22,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Digital Ltd Quint acquired 46,500 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $600,780.00.

LEE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 543,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

