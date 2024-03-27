InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NSPR opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.84. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in InspireMD in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD in the second quarter worth $140,000. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

