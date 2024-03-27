inSure DeFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $170.68 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $170.68 million and approximately $588,763.10 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00015962 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00023522 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,193.90 or 0.98485530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00012387 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.27 or 0.00149102 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00631412 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $323,809.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.