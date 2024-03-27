Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 3.2%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 2,849,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,798,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $635.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 154.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 81,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.