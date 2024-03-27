Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the February 29th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,093,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. 541,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,276. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

