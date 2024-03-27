Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.