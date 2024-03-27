Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.19

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 2779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1687 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
