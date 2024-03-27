Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.19

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 2779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1687 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,208,000 after buying an additional 9,814,038 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,928.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 309,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

