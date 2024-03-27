Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Alhambra Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.