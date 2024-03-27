Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,869 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,572 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,712,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. 648,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.