Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $443.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.41 and a 200 day moving average of $398.85. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $304.77 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.