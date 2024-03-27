Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 10.8% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $443.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,520,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,187,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.85. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $304.77 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

