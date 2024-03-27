Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,024 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $443.32 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $304.77 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

