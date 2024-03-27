Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $442.54 and last traded at $445.32. Approximately 9,675,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 45,052,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.38.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $432.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.85.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
