Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $442.54 and last traded at $445.32. Approximately 9,675,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 45,052,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.38.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $432.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.85.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.