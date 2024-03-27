Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.09

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 50702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $562.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCD. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

