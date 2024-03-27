Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.22

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 127408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $701.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 566.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 692.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 366.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 442.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,585,000 after purchasing an additional 277,270 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

