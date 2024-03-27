Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 6.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $32,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

RSP stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $167.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,903,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,082. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $168.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.87 and its 200 day moving average is $151.69. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

