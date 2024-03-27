Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,626 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

