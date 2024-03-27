Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 321,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 184,363 shares.The stock last traded at $115.04 and had previously closed at $114.45.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

