Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the February 29th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 175,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,490,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

