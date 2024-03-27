Investar Holding Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Investar has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Investar has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Investar to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

ISTR stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. Investar has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. Investar had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 11.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Investar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Investar by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

