Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 27th (ADBE, APLS, BABA, CHKP, CLSK, CMCX, CRVS, DPLM, ECOR, ENV)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 27th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $680.00 price target on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on the stock.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $156.00 target price on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $129.00 target price on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $480.00 price target on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $298.00 target price on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $265.00 target price on the stock.

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$18.00.

