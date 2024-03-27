Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 27th (ADBE, APLS, BABA, CHKP, CLSK, CMCX, CRVS, DPLM, ECOR, ENV)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 27th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $680.00 price target on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on the stock.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $156.00 target price on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $129.00 target price on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $480.00 price target on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $298.00 target price on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $265.00 target price on the stock.

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$18.00.

