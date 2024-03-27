Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 151.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,750,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,463. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

