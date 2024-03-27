Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 2.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.16. 248,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

