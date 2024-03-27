Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Down 1.4 %

ORCL stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,437,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,309. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $342.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.