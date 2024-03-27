InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

