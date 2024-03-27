iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after purchasing an additional 95,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.