iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.04

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.04 and last traded at $56.06, with a volume of 95957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.