iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.40

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.40 and last traded at $79.46, with a volume of 207843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after buying an additional 1,165,563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 883,099 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after acquiring an additional 785,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,415,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,929,000 after purchasing an additional 617,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

