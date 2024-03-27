iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after buying an additional 1,633,810 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after buying an additional 1,380,322 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after buying an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,980. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

