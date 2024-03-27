iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,879. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

