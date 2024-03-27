iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.98

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.98 and last traded at $108.87, with a volume of 168560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.77.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core High Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

