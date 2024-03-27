iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lowered by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,894 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 19.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after acquiring an additional 895,629 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

