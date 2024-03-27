iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,525. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $395.40 and a 1 year high of $526.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

