iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,639,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,949.3% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,879,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $502.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $395.40 and a one year high of $526.66. The company has a market capitalization of $403.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

