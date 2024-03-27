iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $523.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,042. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $395.40 and a 1-year high of $526.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.52 and its 200 day moving average is $468.96. The firm has a market cap of $404.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.