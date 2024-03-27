iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by Bank of Finland

Bank of Finland reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,063 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 26.3% of Bank of Finland’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bank of Finland’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $368,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.83. 2,474,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,525. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $395.40 and a 52-week high of $526.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.96. The company has a market cap of $404.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

