iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

