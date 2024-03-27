iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lessened by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.