iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 543,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 512,632 shares.The stock last traded at $116.87 and had previously closed at $117.07.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after buying an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after purchasing an additional 515,490 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 426,139 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 364,461 shares during the period.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

